What are some of your Christmas traditions?

Barb Holmgren

Special to the Plaindealer

Christmas traditions make some of the memories we hold closest to our hearts and remember the most. In St. James, there are a lot of different traditions families do and some that are similar to each other.

One tradition a lot of families do is attend midnight mass or Christmas mass. Pat Nordstrom, who was one of nine children remembers going to her church's midnight mass on Christmas Eve.

" I was one of nine children and we celebrated Christmas Eve by attending midnight mass," said Nordstrom. " After mass, we would sip tea made in a teapot and eat Christmas fruit cake and cookies."

During Christmas masses, there is singing to various degrees based on what church one attends. When Kathy Finnestad has clear memories from when she was a kid of attending her church's Christmas Eve mass. She said there was a lot of beautiful singing.

Music carries over from the churches to homes on Christmas for families. Who doesn't like listening to Christmas songs on the radio? St. James community has a few people where music is a big part of their life and it only grows during the holidays.

Music is a big part of Marion Edgar Style's life, playing the piano is one of the things she loves to do.

" Music is a great part of my life especially at Christmas time," said Style. " I love to play the piano and my favorite Christmas song is O Holy Night."

Traditions are also based on food or meals. Christmas is a time where people make a lot of homemade seasonal food for their families to enjoy and it turns into a tradition to have those foods or meals each year.

Judy Sandmeyer's mom was one such person who made a meal each year, that her kids still remember to this day.

"Christmas day my mother made homemade chicken noodle soup and homemade bread," said Sandmeyer.

The tradition of presents is very common, and are something one gets every year. But growing up there seems to always be one present a person remembers receiving the best no matter how long ago it was. These gifts range from books to little baby dolls, one thing that each has in common is it brought a memory to the person for the rest of their life.

Style's favorite gift was a tiny baby doll that she could feed and change her diaper. Finnestade said she remembers getting a bag of candy and Santa coming with presents. Books were a gift Sandmeyer loved to get since she loved to read. Sandmeyer said she received a lot of books, especially Roy Rogers.