Blue Jackets awarded to local FFA members

Becky Cronk

Special to the Plaindealer

The Minnesota FFA Foundation is pleased to announce the presentation of the official FFA jacket to members of the St. James Area FFA Chapter. Cohen Dannhoff, Ethan Leimer, and Benton Sauer have been selected to receive their own jackets.

As Minnesota FFA welcomes thousands of young people into membership, the Minnesota FFA Foundation has announced the recipients of the Blue Jacket Bright Futures program. The program provides sponsored FFA jackets to Minnesoata youth who are starting their FFA career. This is the eighth year the Minnesota FFA Foundation has offered the program. “The Blue Jackets Bright Future program is a valuable program providing students with an FFA jacket to support their FFA involvement. A personalized FFA jacket provides recipients with a sense of pride while giving them ownership of their FFA experiences’” said Lavyne Rada, Minnesota FFA Association Leadership Development Coordinator. “FFA plays an important role in developing agricultural and leaderships skills in students while preparing them for their future careers.”

Becky Cronk, St. James Area FFA Chapter Advisor says, “The first time a member gets to zip up their jacket with their name on it is truly special. They realize the value of their jacket and identify all the times they will get to wear it. It opens doors to new and exciting opportunities for them.”

“The jacket is a symbol of tradition and pride for those who have worn the official FFA jacket. Many past members have sponsored jackets, but it’s not uncommon for individuals and companies to sponsor jackets because they appreciate what the organization does to develop young leaders,” says Val Aarsvold, Minnesota FFA Foundation Executive Director.

The Minnesota FFA Foundation wishes to thank the sponsors of the Blue Jacket Bright Futures program this year. The sponsors of this program are what make it possible for our FFA students to have a successful experience with FFA! Thank you for making a difference in the lives of a student.

For more information about the Minnesota FFA Foundation’s Blue Jacket Bright Futures program, contact Program Coordinator, Amanda Sommers, at 507-461-2214 or visit their website at www.mnffafoundation.org.

The Minnesota FFA Foundation partners with individuals and businesses to provide resources that promote and enhance premier leadership, personal growth, and career success for Minnesota youth in Agriculture Education