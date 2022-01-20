St. James high school student and ambulance volunteers awarded Lifesave Award

St. James High School student Tanner Olson and five volunteers with the St. James Ambulance, Seth Basmoen, Destinee Strand, Jason Monnens, Jose Carreon, and Abbey Trickel, were recognized with Lifesave Awards by the South Central EMS Regional System on Monday night.

In December responders from the St. James ambulance, police and sheriffs departments responded to a call for help from a Olson, who said his grandfather was having a heart attack. After the call, Keith Olson collapsed and Tanner started CPR.

When St. James Volunteer Ambulance arrived, they discovered that Tanner's efforts had led to a return of breathing in his grandfather. Rescuers then quickly assessed Keith, evaluated his heart rhythm and arranged rapid transport to the hospital.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation said successful outcomes of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest are rare, with about 1 in 10 victims surviving. When the victims do survive it takes multiple levels of teamwork provided to have success.

In this case, Tanner's quick actions provided a foundation for the emergency medical responders to build upon to apply post-arrest care.