Collage St. James celebrates five years

Collage St. James celebrated its 5 year anniversary over the weekend. The past five years for owner Karen Altenburg has been full of events, challenges and changes.

For the first two years Collage St. James was open there was road construction happening on main street. That was one of the first challenges Altenburg had.

There break before the store received a new store front through a grant the Opera House received from the Minnesota Historical Society. The grant helped bring the entire store front back to what it looked liked in the 1890's. A year after the store front was done, the COVID-19 pandemic started.

" I have seen a lot of challenges, but I have survived happily," said Altenburg. " I am looking forward to many many more years here, I and my husband both."

Having gone through these challenges is something community members are grateful for because they enjoy having Collage St. James in town. Altenburg said she has many people say how glad they are that the store is here.

Altenburg consistently works on getting the word out there about the store. Her worked has paid off because a lot of people from out of town come shop at Collage St. James.

" People are seeing it, they are hearing about from other people that have been here," said Altenburg. " And just always have a ton of positive input about the store."

Over the weekend during the anniversary celebration over 150 people came to the store.

"Considering how awful the weather was Friday was non stop, the store was full for three hours Friday morning, the rest of the day it was people all day long," Altenburg. " I could not have been any happier."

In the five years, Collage St. James has been a part or hosted various events. It has been a part of the District 840 Foundation Fashion Show, it also hosts a fashion shows for cash for kids. During St. James Winter Festival and Railroad Day the Collage has different events like its Pajama Party and Crazy Days.

"I am hoping to possibly do some other types of things here during Railroad Days, maybe some little workshops or something here in the store," said Altenburg. " I haven't had a chance to give it a lot of thought, I am hoping to have a few more events this year."