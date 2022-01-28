St. James Business Spotlight Program: Resilient Nutrition

St. James Economic Development team

The City of St. James Economic Development team is thrilled to announce its new “Business Spotlight Program.” The Business Spotlight Program is a FREE business recognition program designed to create awareness about the variety of quality businesses located in the City of St. James and their contributions to the community.

The first business to be recognized in the Business Spotlight Program is Resilient Nutrition.

Owner write up about business:

My business name is Resilient Nutrition. My name is Tyrah Seidl - I grew up in sleepy eye and I became a Wellness Coach in November of 2020. I’ve been using Herbalife Products since March of 2020 and I absolutely love it. -Our mission is to help make this community healthier and happier one shake and tea at a time. -What inspired me to open a business here is there wasn’t a healthier option here in St. James yet and I’ve heard time and time again people are excited to have something healthier in town. I love helping people achieve their goals and I can’t wait to meet more people in the St. James community. -what we offer here is Healthy Meal Replacement Shakes , Teas that help boost your metabolism and Aloe that is great for digestive health we have so much more. Like Informational Facebook groups & weight-loss challenges. -My plans for this business are to help grow this community and make this space a safe space to hangout, meet new friends, grow relationships and hopefully add a more coaches to work behind the counter with me.