Family Food Giveaway in Watonwan County is continuing to give out food to families. It has enough funds to be able to give families weekly meals for the rest of the school year.

"We currently have funding to continue the program through May 2022," said Food Service Director Abby Groves."Depending on participation and the possibility of more grant funding, we could continue through the summer food program."

Second Harvest Heartland, No Kid Hungry & Minnesota Central Kitchen are helping Family Food Giveaway with its funding currently.

The program is free for everyone in the county. There are no income requirements or signup.

Families can pick up the meals at Madelia Elementary, St. James Northside Elementary, Butterfield school. Pickups are every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.