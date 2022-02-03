Senior Citizen Spotlight: Cec and John Kulseth

Barb Holmgren

Special to Plaindealer

This month's interview by Barb Holmgren is with Cec and John Kulseth, who have lived in St. James for 57 years. They will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 8. Being high school sweethearts, they have a beautiful Valentine's story.

They were both born in Slayton and graduated from high school there. After graduation, John worked as a butcher meat cutter at the locker plant, which his dad owned. Cec worked for NSP after they were married.

In 1965, their journey began in St. James when John took a job with UPS and Cec started giving piano lessons.

Cec and John were married in their hometown of Slayton on Feb. 8, 1962. They were high school sweethearts, Cec said they were very young compared to kids today. They were blessed with 5 children.

Doug is a retired stainless steel welder living in North Mankato. Mike (Ellie) owns St. James Electric. Meg (Jeff) who is a teacher in Centennial School District. Mark (Alison) is a manager at Superfair. Dustin (Amy) director at 3M in St. Paul.

They are very proud of their children and 9 grandchildren.

John and Cec love being with their family and attending some of their activities. They are very active at Augustana Church and church family.

Cec loves to play the organ and piano and also makes cards. John was a golden glove boxer in high school. That's why he has a lot of wrestlers in the family. After they retired, they traveled and wintered in Florida for 10 years.

Cec's passion has always been music. She has been an organist for 67 years. At Augustana, she has been playing for 48 years and her goal is to make it to 50 years. She also gave piano lessons and loved getting to know the students.

John has great memories working for UPS for 38 years. He remembers driving in many snowstorms. He had 35 years of Safe Driving Awards with the company.

John and Cec said They started out as two young kids. We have had some challenges along the way but it's been quite a ride. "Life is good and we are blessed."