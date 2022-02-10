Business of the Month: Creative Touch

Barb Holmgren

Special to Plaindealer

Becky Sandmeyer purchased Creative Touch back in 1989 from David and Vicki Phipps. Becky and her mother Del Kock have worked together growing the business.

They both love coming to work and being around the wonderful people and beauty of the nursery. Del worked at the nursery until 2015 when her health forced her to retire.

Their main focus is the greenhouse and flower shop. They have seven greenhouses. The gals are very passionate about the plants that they grow from seeds. Becky said it's a very rewarding atmosphere.

They grow a lot of different plants in their greenhouses. Some of their favorites are the beautiful annuals and geraniums. " In the spring of 2022, we are adding perennials," said Becky.

Creative Touch is open year-round as Becky has the store full of beautiful cut flowers and green plants. They also have something for every occasion, like flags, containers, silk flowers, lanterns, plaques, and wall hangings.

As Valentines Day approaches Becky said they are looking forward to making your favorite bouquets for the sweetheart in everyone's life.