St. James City Council discusses the 4th of July fireworks

At the St. James City Council meeting on Feb, 1, council members went over items pertaining to request items, Multicultural Fiesta, and the city's 4th of July fireworks

St. James Water Department Superintendent Jason Monnens requested to purchase a new lawnmower to replace the department's current 14-year-old one. Monnens gave the council two bids he had received for a lawnmower, he said that he wanted to try to get it in before the department needs it. Council members approved the request for a new one.

Uniting Cultures put in a request to the city to be able to block off First Avenue Downtown on Saturday, Sept. 17th for its Multicultural Fiesta. The council approved the request to block off First Avenue for the Multicultural Fiesta.

The City of St. James had a contract with a company for 2018, 19, and 20 for 4th of July fireworks, and with the city not doing a show in 2021 City Manager Amanda Glass reached out to the company to do another three-year contract. With the current lack of staff the company has, they are not able to support the city's 4th of July show, said Glass.

The company did give Glass four other companies that do fireworks, she did reach out to the other companies, from the ones she heard back from they are not able to accommodate the city's request. Glass did put St. James on a waitlist for two of the companies for the 4th. Glass also brought up the company they have used the past three years, can do the fireworks on the 1st, 2nd or 3rd. St. James Council did discuss having the fireworks on either the 2nd or 3rd. Council members voted on having the fireworks be on Saturday, July 2 this year, it passed unanimously.

EDA Director Andrea Lynn talked with the council about different ideas on developing Mayberry Hills, the new development behind the high school. Lynn said there are builders that are still building, with it becoming less cost-prohibitive they are being creative with how they are arranging the lots.

There is still interest in the lots that are for sale, Lynn said there were two people who have bought or showed interest in the development. Though the EDA Department is still trying to get the word out there about Mayberry Hills, they have done social media, flyers, and word of mouth.