St. James Veterinary Clinic moving to a new location

The St. James Veterinary Clinic is in the process of remodeling the old Paul's Food building, which the clinic will be moving into once it is complete. Moving into a larger space has been something the clinic has wanted to do for years, Dr. Dana Hirsch, who bought the clinic from Dr. Randy Ellis, has evaluated the need and decided to purchase the building.

"Dr. Randy Ellis has been working on trying to move to a new clinic because we were expanding so much," said Hirsch. "When he first started here it was mostly large animals not as many small animals. The small animal side of it really expanded."

Six years ago was when the current clinic started to run out of room for the vets, staff, and patients. Getting things in order to make the move and afford it was holding back the clinic from moving sooner after it started to run out of room. The clinic has continued to grow, recently it has added a new veterinarian to the staff bringing the total number of staff members to 13.

When the clinic official moves over to the new location there will be more exam rooms, compared to the two staff are working with now, each doctor will have their own office, and a larger surgical suite and treatment area.

"Basically the biggest changes are we are going to have a much larger lobby waiting area and those exam rooms," said Hirsch. "That's going to be a huge change for us just to be able to have those extra exam rooms."

Once the move is complete, Hirsch is looking at adding another vet and receptionist to the staff. Because they see a lot of emergency calls and have a large area they service that is full of farm animals, Hirsch said she would like to hire another veterinarian who is a mixed animal vet, like the three current veterinarians are.