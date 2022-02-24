Lifelong hobby of woodworking

Life long St. James resident Larry Curry's lifetime hobby has been woodworking. The craft has been a part of the family starting with his father, who was a carpenter. Who then taught him all that he knew about woodworking and the craft of it.

Having worked as a mail carrier for Curry did not have as much time as he does now with being retired. He was still able to get down to his shop in the basement of his house to work on some project he had in his mind. Now being retired Curry said he does it to take up time.

If someone were to visit the Curry's house they would see pieces Larry made all over the house. All ranging in size and functions; he has made picture frames, cabinets, dressers, and crosses that are all shown around his house. When he first started woodworking Curry made crosses, which he still does today.

One of the Curry's larger pieces he has made and displays in his home is a large woodcarving with the Lord's Prayer. He said that is one of his favorites that he has made. With the size of the project, Curry spent months working on it.

One thing that Curry does which makes his pieces one more step up in the homemade aspect is he goes out to cut trees down himself to get his wood. He also brings it back and dries it himself too.

" Depending on how wet the wood is, I stack them, then let them dry for two to three summers," said Curry. " If it's worth having, walnut and oak are the best because they are your hardwoods."

When working on projects there is always scrap pieces of wood that come from each one. For people who are not in the crafting hobby, it is a known fact that carvers or crafters do not throw any scrap piece away. Curry keeps all the pieces he can to reuse them in other projects he has in the future.

Most items he makes stays in the family, but when people see his work and want something made Curry asks them what they will give him of it. Though he doesn't do a lot of for-sale items only a certain amount each year because of the time it takes to make each item.

Out of his three children, only one of them, his son Dan, took up the crafting trade. Curry taught him a lot of what he knows, but has, anything is in life Dan doesn't have a lot of time to do it with working and having a family,

One piece of advice Curry has for people who are just starting or looking at starting woodworking has to do with safety and keeping all of one's fingers.

" Don't have a TV in the shop" Curry said while holding up his hands with a few fingers down to show what could happen if distracted. Knock on wood he has yet to be hurt while woodworking.