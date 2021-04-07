St. James woman charged with three drug counts

Jessa Lynn Majesty, 32 of St. James, was charged with three felony drug counts after a 9-1-1 call was made to the St. James trailer park on March 16.

Count I is first degree-sale- 17 grams or more- cocaine or meth within a 90-day period. Count II is a second-degree charge of sale 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin with 90 days. Count III is a second-degree charge of possession of 25 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine.

On March 16, St. James Police Officer Chet Anderson responded to a call of an unresponsive female at the St. James Trailer Park.

"Officer Anderson arrived at the trailer and was let in by the caller," read the official complaint. "He located Defendant, Jessa Lynn Majesty, in a room of the trailer in which she resides. She was found face-down, wedged between the edge of her bed, and small rectangular bench that was next to it."

According to the complaint, the caller stated that Defendant had been making "weird noises" which led to the 9-1-1 call.

"Upon entering the room and seeing Defendant, Officer Anderson also immediately observed a colored straw that had white powdery residue sitting on the bench near Defendant's hip and also observed a plastic baggie with white powdery residue on it on the bench as well," read the complaint.

Defendant woke up shortly after and refused all medical treatment.

Anderson went back into Defendant's room and retrieved drug paraphernalia and contraband, including small bags, Tupperware containers, and drug residue.

Anderson also observed two electronic scales, one with white powdery residue, and one with green leafy residue.

One bag contained "a substance that looked like methamphetamine. The substance weighed half an ounce, or approximately 14 grams.

Anderson then contacted the Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force who executed a search warrant on March 25 and discovered an additional 11.4 grams of meth along with several unused bags and another scale, and one gram of heroin.

Majesty is being held on $100,000 bond with no conditions and $50,000 with conditions.

Majesty is due next in court on April 6.