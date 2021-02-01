Superintendent Steven Heil honored with South Central Service Cooperative Spotlight Recognition Award

St. James Superintendent Dr. Steven Heil was named one of two honorees for this quarter's Spotlight Recognition Award through the South Central Service Cooperative.

Heil was nominated by Northside Elementary Principal Liam Dawson.

"As a first-year Superintendent working through a pandemic, Dr. Heil has kept the schools and community informed on the changing dynamics of the schools throughout the year," wrote Dawson in his recommendation. "His strategic planning and vision has helped set a course for success for St. James Public Schools and has shown to be an incredible asset to our schools and community. His expertise in leveraging community partnerships has helped to bridge the community and school in a great way."

"I am extremely humbled and honored to be recognized for this award," said Heil via email. "I look forward to continuing my commitment to the community and school district as we start to chart our course for educational excellence through COVID and beyond."

The other nominee for January was John Landkamer, the Dean of Students and Activities Director for Mankato Loyola.