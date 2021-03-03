Butterfield-Odin School Board approves hiring an EL interventionist

Arely Anaya

In efforts to continue to perfect its state improvement plan, the Butterfield-Odin school board approved permission to hire an EL interventionist for the remainder of the school year.

“COVID has created learning gaps,” said Superintendent Steve Thomas. “[The EL interventionist] is for teachers to have support for their students who are having difficulty reaching because of the language barrier.”

Butterfield-Odin’s student body is around 60% of multilingual students.

The board also approved a resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions, a formality added every year.

From Principal Tyson Walker, students' extended learning opportunity to stay after school for extra help is in its fifth week. Grades 7 and 8 stay after on Tuesdays, and grades 9 through 12 stay on Thursdays.

The second trimester will end on March 5. March 8 will be no school for students and a grading day for staff. Elementary conferences will happen on March 17.

Other approved items:

–2020-21 Seniority list

–increase staff time for Rosine Hermodson-Olsen in FTE from .44 to .60 to coach math to the K through 3rd teachers for the rest of the school year. This will be paid for by a grant.

The next regular school board meeting will happen on Tuesday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m.