Sailor Mohlenbrock named 2021 Minnesota ExCEL Award winner
At Friday night's girls senior night game, St. James junior Sailor Mohlenbrock was awarded the Minnesota ExCEL Award.
"To me, it means that I'm a valued person in the high school," said Mohlenbrock. "I think a lot of the sports and stuff that I'm in will help me later on in life and give me a lot more values going forward in life."
Mohlenbrock is active in tennis, basketball, Step Up, National Honor Society, and participates in plays.
Mohlenbrock was encouraged to apply by activities director and head tennis coach Les Zellmann.
"Sailor is very deserving for this award," said head tennis coach Les Zellmann. "She is focused on the impact that she can have on other students and within our community."
The ExCEL Award goes to high school juniors who show "Excellence in Community, Education, and Leadership – is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities, and who work voluntarily in their community."
2021 ExCEL Award recipients:
Olivia Anderson, Jackson County Central
Carson Matzke, Lake City
Robert Angelo, Ortonville
Briana Maus, Melrose Area
Riya Bharti, East Ridge, Woodbury
Carmello McNeal, Twin Cities Academy, St. Paul
Brendon Buerkle, Springfield
Grace Moeller, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
Matthew Condon, Rosemount
Fina Mooney, St. Anthony Village
Sydney Dietz, Morris Area
William Nielsen, Sauk Rapids-Rice
Miles Flack, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
Nina Nordstrom, Annandale
Bella Grill, Liberty Classical Academy, White Bear Lake
Shrey Pothini, Burnsville
Julia Helget, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
Rhea Rajvansh, Eastview, Apple Valley
Ava Hess, Owatonna
Mason Reinhardt, LeSueur-Henderson
Alexandra Heuss, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Samuel Scheffler, Lakeville South
Annaka Hook, Tracy Area
Silas Simpson, Mankato West
Tamia Horton, North, North St. Paul
Lauren Staples, Cherry, Iron
George Janikula, Watertown-Mayer
Jazlyn Toedter, Becker
Josh Johnson, Verndale
Jared Turrubiartes, Albert Lea
Katelyn Ketchum, Lewiston-Altura
Craig Visnovec, Aitkin
Tyson Kube, Martin Luther, Northrop
Hailey VonEnde, Badger
Elise Lubben, Buffalo
Addie Voxland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa