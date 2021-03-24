Sailor Mohlenbrock named 2021 Minnesota ExCEL Award winner

At Friday night's girls senior night game, St. James junior Sailor Mohlenbrock was awarded the Minnesota ExCEL Award.

"To me, it means that I'm a valued person in the high school," said Mohlenbrock. "I think a lot of the sports and stuff that I'm in will help me later on in life and give me a lot more values going forward in life."

Mohlenbrock is active in tennis, basketball, Step Up, National Honor Society, and participates in plays.

Mohlenbrock was encouraged to apply by activities director and head tennis coach Les Zellmann.

"Sailor is very deserving for this award," said head tennis coach Les Zellmann. "She is focused on the impact that she can have on other students and within our community."

The ExCEL Award goes to high school juniors who show "Excellence in Community, Education, and Leadership – is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities, and who work voluntarily in their community."

2021 ExCEL Award recipients:

Olivia Anderson, Jackson County Central

Carson Matzke, Lake City

Robert Angelo, Ortonville

Briana Maus, Melrose Area

Riya Bharti, East Ridge, Woodbury

Carmello McNeal, Twin Cities Academy, St. Paul

Brendon Buerkle, Springfield

Grace Moeller, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

Matthew Condon, Rosemount

Fina Mooney, St. Anthony Village

Sydney Dietz, Morris Area

William Nielsen, Sauk Rapids-Rice

Miles Flack, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

Nina Nordstrom, Annandale

Bella Grill, Liberty Classical Academy, White Bear Lake

Shrey Pothini, Burnsville

Julia Helget, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

Rhea Rajvansh, Eastview, Apple Valley

Ava Hess, Owatonna

Mason Reinhardt, LeSueur-Henderson

Alexandra Heuss, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Samuel Scheffler, Lakeville South

Annaka Hook, Tracy Area

Silas Simpson, Mankato West

Tamia Horton, North, North St. Paul

Lauren Staples, Cherry, Iron

George Janikula, Watertown-Mayer

Jazlyn Toedter, Becker

Josh Johnson, Verndale

Jared Turrubiartes, Albert Lea

Katelyn Ketchum, Lewiston-Altura

Craig Visnovec, Aitkin

Tyson Kube, Martin Luther, Northrop

Hailey VonEnde, Badger

Elise Lubben, Buffalo

Addie Voxland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa