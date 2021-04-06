St. James Middle/High School bands perform in front of live audience for first time in 15 months

On Thursday night inside the St. James Event Center, members of the St. James Middle/High School bands performed in front of a live audience for the first time in 15 months.

The Jr. Jazz Band opened the program with "After Dark," "Walkin' On The Sun," "Handclap," and "Go Big or Go Home."

Briley Henderson had solo's on "After Dark" and "Go Big or Go Home." Ellie Stordalen was featured on "Walkin' on the Sun" and "Go Big Or Go Home."

Other solos included Dalitzy Acosta and Owen Kuehl ("After Dark"), Andrei Rivera and Daniela Trapero (Walkin' on the Sun"), and Ruby Zamora and Marina Panjoj-Sacquic ("Go Big or Go Home").

The sixth-grade band performed "March Across the Sea," "Banana Boat Song," and "Beethoven's Ninth."

McKenzie Lang had a solo performance of "Bourree."

Finally, the seventh and eighth-grade band came together for "Nighthawk," "Byzantine Dances," "Adrenaline Rush," and "Champions Rising."

Following an intermission, the St. James band groups were ready to stage center stage.

Jazz Unlimited opened with "Come Out Swingin'," "After the Rain," "Knockout," and "Runaway Baby."

Nick Brey had a feature in every song. Kelsey Sagehorn ("Come Out Swingin'"), Devon Olson ("Knockout"), and Jacob Runge ("Runaway Baby") all also had features.

Mya Hanson had a mallet solo to "Escapade." Brey had a saxophone solo to the tune of "Air For Alto." Gabriela Trapero performed "Sonata No. 3" on the trumpet.

The concert band concluded the night with three songs, "Blue Ridge Reel," "Shining Moments," and "Celebration."