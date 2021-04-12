Cash For Kids online auction collects over $27,000

The 19th annual District 840 Foundation Cash For Kids drew to a close last Sunday, with the fundraiser raising over $27,000 in the online auction.

"Everything seemed to go well," said District 840 Foundation Director Pam Runge. " [We are] Overjoyed with the outcome."

Pioneer Bank won the naming rights for the St. James High School Event Center, selling for an auction-high $1,500.

Other large ticket items such as a Wisconsin Dells trip ($1,015), Interlachen Country Club ($945), and Lake Vineyard Winery Tour ($655) also netted big money for the auction.

To check out the full list of online items, head to https://840cashforkids2021.asimobile.net/#/browse/onlineItems.