Butterfield-Odin School Board again rejects the Bright Schools project

Arely Anaya

For a second time, the Butterfield-Odin School Board rejected a new lighting proposal. According to Noble Conservation Solutions, the Bright Schools Project foresaw around $125,000 of positive cash flow after the first ten years.

The proposal included replacing 518 fixtures with new LED lighting. While the school currently uses 195,000 kilowatts annually through lights alone, the plan expected the LED lighting to use around 52,000 kilowatts, around 70% in energy saving.

Nobel Conservations Solutions priced the project at $174,360 with a 10-year purchase agreement. The annual payment would’ve been $17,436, around 40% less than what Butterfield-Odin currently pays a year. A $48,161.75 rebate from Xcel Energy totaled the project cost at $126,000 for the school.

“We just went to the district last year for a levy, we’re paying off a boiler, we have two huge roofing projects coming up, and we’re going to spend $126,000 on lights?” said board member Andy Pierson. “This just doesn’t make sense to me.”

The board rejected the project with a 3-3 vote because it has never been done at the school.

Other approved items:

–letter of resignation from part-time custodian Kay Wohlenhaus, last day on May 28, and Physical Education/DAPE teacher Jordan Kirk at the completion of the 2020-21 school year.

–paraprofessional hire JoAnn Haugen for under 10 hours a week.

–2021-22 Butterfield-Odin Public School academic calendar.

The next regular school board meeting will happen on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. virtually and in the media center.