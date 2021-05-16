Butterfield-Odin Multilingual students host Mother’s Day celebration

Arely Anaya

On Tuesday evening, May 11, Butterfield-Odin Multilingual students hosted a Mother’s Day celebration. Students sang, danced, recited poems, performed skits, and more. The evening ended with a tamale dinner.

The celebration was planned and directed by seventh, ninth, and tenth graders within a week’s notice. Butterfield-Odin staff and family members helped with setting up, food, and more. With little time to pass the word and COVID-19 guidelines to follow, the event still attracted around 30 guests.

Students performed in Spanish. Poems included “Madrecita querida / Dear mother” written by ninth-grader Maria Micaela Miranda Perez, and “a mi Madre / to my Mother” written by seventh-grader Elvis Perez Perez.

Skits included “Vuelva mama / Come back mom” performed by Eva Miranda Miranda, Yener Miranda Miranda, and Marcos Miranda Garcia.

A dance number by Nalleli Miranda Tomas, Alicia Coronado Tomas, Eva, and Maria Micaela also featured “Madre Tierrra / Mother Earth” by Chayanne.