Annual Rotary awards program honors St. James High School seniors

Tuesday morning, May 18, the St. James Rotary Club hosted St. James senior award winners, their parents or guardians, and teachers representing each department at the annual Rotary Club Awards breakfast—an over 50 year tradition. Awards were presented to: Kaylem Valesco, Drama; Tyler Chapin, Science; Ellie Becker, Female Athlete; and Mya Hanson, Music. Row 2: Mara Pauling, Family & Consumer Science; Nicholas Brey, Music; Madison Brey, English Language Arts and Female Athlete; Caleb Rivera, Math and Male Athlete: Leidy Ramirez Juarez, English Language Learning.