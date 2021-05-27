Wargula named wrestling coach

St. James Schools Activities Administrator Less Zellmann announced Ross Wargula has been chosen as the Saints’ new head wrestling coach. “Our review committee feels that he will provide leadership to the program that strives to provide a quality program for our students, school, and community,” Zellmann said.

Wargula will replace Jacob Johnson, who has taken a teaching position at Jackson County Central and will also be coaching wrestling at JCC.

Wargula, who is finishing up his third year in St. James as a Special Education teacher, has been on the wrestling coaching staff at St. James for the past three seasons. He also coaches football and junior high baseball.

Wargula is looking forward to his new role with wrestling program and help the young er guys continue to improve.

“I expect the wrestling program to continue to improve,” he said. “We have a great group of underclassmen on our team. Our numbers were hit hard by Covid this past season and I expect those numbers to rebound. Our wrestlers, parents and community need to be patient and understand that they are young. With their work ethic, they will continue to improve.”

Wargula said the wrestling team will be young next year, with only a few upperclassmen, which will give lots of kids the opportunity to compete for spots and get varsity experience.

Coach Wargula summed it up this way: “My number one goal is to give as many kids as possible the opportunity to participate in the great sport of wrestling.”