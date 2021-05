St. James seniors receive scholarships and awards

St. James high school seniors were honored at the Scholarship Assembly on Wednesday, May 19.

“The St. James community, organizations, families and alumni presented $80,800 in scholarships to our senior students,” said Principal Karla Beck. “I am overwhelmed each year by the generosity of our donors. The community's support of our youth is appreciated.”

Scholarships and Awards presented:

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council 65, Local No. 1204, AFL-CIO - Kelsey Grunewald $200

American Legion Auxiliary, $500 - Chloe Mickelson, Jordan Bergeman, Samantha Tetzloff

American Legion Post 33, $750 - Chloe Mickelson, Kelsey Grunewald, Kimberly Lothert, James Gutierrez, Caleb Rivera, Marco Hernandez

American Legion Post 561, $500 - Jordan Bergeman, Kelsey Grunewald

American Legion Auxiliary 561-Lewisville, $500 - Jordan Bergeman

Convivencia Hispana, $300 - Nicholas Brey, Gabriela Trapero, Sofia Solorzano, Juan Castaneda, Marco Hernandez, Jennifer Ramirez Rodriguez, Edna Herrejon, Michael Suarez, Angela Manriquez, James Gutierrez

Darfur Sportsman Club Scholarship - Austin Knickrehm $500

Daron Hunstad Memorial Scholarship - Michael Suarez $750

Davidson Memorial Scholarship - Caleb Rivera $2,500; Tyler Chapin $2,500; Samantha Tetzloff $1,500; Madison Brey $1,500; Rodolfo Arreola $1,000

Education Minnesota-St. James, $750 - Mya Hanson, Jordan Bergeman

Elizabeth Morphew Education Scholarship - Adriana Vite $1,000

Finance, Accounting and Economics Scholarship - Ellie Becker $500

First National Bank Scholarship - Chloe Mickelson $500

Friends of the St. James Library Scholarship - Marco Hernandez $750

Gary and Joyce Sturm Family Scholarship - Mara Pauling $500

Gerald Beckius Memorial Scholarship - Michael Suarez $100

Howard Schmidtke Memorial Scholarship - Jordan Bergeman $500

James Rogers Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 - Tyler Chapin, Madison Brey

Jan Zender Memorial Scholarship, $500 - Kelsey Sagehorn, Gabriela Trapero

Jim Neid Academic & Athletic Scholarships, $1,000 - Madison Brey, Caleb Rivera, Chloe Mickelson, Torri Mohwinkel, Kelsey Grunewald

Josephine L. Sevada Scholarship - Nicholas Brey $500

Juan & Socorro Muvartian Scholarship - Juan Castaneda $1,000

KEYC Best of Class: Mya Hanson, Madison Brey, Tyler Chapin

KNUJ Outstanding Senior Boy & Girl Caleb Rivera and Mya Hanson

Les & Joe Olson Memorial Scholarship - Madison Brey $250

Louis C. Anderson Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 - Torri Mohwinkel, Kimberly Lothert, David Olson, Mara Pauling

Martin-Johnson Scholarship - Nicholas Brey $750

Mayo Clinic - St. James Health Care Foundation - Caleb Rivera $1,000; Alisia Medina $500; Tyler Chapin $500; Abbygail Spitzner $500; James Gutierrez $500

Morgan Williams - Alexis Herrera $100

National Honor Society Scholarship - Mya Hanson $250

Pioneer Bank Young Pioneer Scholarship - Madison Brey $500

Robin Schmidtke Osland Memorial Scholarship - Mara Pauling $500

Smithfield Foods Scholarship, $750 - Nicholas Brey, Alisia Medina

Sons of the American Legion, $500 - Madison Brey, Nicholas Brey

St. James Area Chamber of Commerce “Future of Business” Scholarship - Marco Hernandez $200

St. James Area Foundation, $500 - Gabriela Trapero, Alisia Medina

St. James Arts & Theater Board Scholarship, $350 - Nicholas Brey, Mya Hanson

St. James Boys Basketball Booster Club Scholarship - Michael Suarez $500

St. James Eagle Riders Scholarship - Caleb Rivera $250

St. James Eagles Auxiliary Post No 3420 Scholarship, $200 - Caleb Rivera, Jordan Bergeman

St. James Football Booster Club Scholarship - Rodolfo Arreola $500

St. James Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship, $750 - Marco Hernandez, Nicholas Brey, David Olson, Mya Hanson

St. James Girls Basketball Booster Club Scholarship - Chloe Mickelson $500

St. James Lions Club Scholarship$500 - Tyler Chapin, Ellie Becker

St. James Railroad Days, $500 - Jaelyn Haler, Destiny Sawatzky

St. James Rotary Club Scholarship, $750 - Tyler Chapin, Marco Hernandez, Chloe Mickelson

St. James Rotary Club STRIVE Scholarship - Kharime Vite $500

St. James Sertoma Club Scholarship - Samantha Tetzloff $1,000; Jadon Nusbaum $1,000; Abbygail Spitzner $500

St. James Taher Food , $750 - Gabriela Trapero, Sofia Solorzano, Adriana Vite

St. James Youth Baseball Association Scholarship - Tyler Chapin $500

Steve Ericksen Memorial Scholarship - Annamarie Goggin $500

Sunde Family Scholarship for Language Arts, $500 - Jordan Bergeman, Kelsey Sagehorn

Sunde, Olson, Kircher & Zender Scholarship - Gabriela Trapero $500

TMG Scholarship - Sofia Solorzano $500

Tony Downs Foods Company Student Scholarship - Kharime Vite $4,000

Uniting Cultures/ Uniendo Culturas - Gabriela Trapero $500

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Scholarship, $500 - Jordan Bergeman, Madison Brey, Nicholas Brey, Chloe Mickelson, Caleb Rivera, Ellie Becker, Juan Castaneda, Kelsey Grunewald, Marco Hernandez, Samantha Tetzloff

Wendi Anderson Memorial Scholarship - Mara Pauling $1,000

Wilcon Construction Services LLC Student Scholarship, $500 - Samantha Tetzloff, Jennifer Ramirez Rodriguez

William Friesen Memorial Scholarship - Mya Hanson $1,000

Wingert Realty & Land Services Scholarship - Caleb Rivera $1,000

Women of Today Scholarship - Kelsey Sagehorn $150

Zach Anderson Memorial Scholarship - Chloe Mickelson $600