Last day of school means “celebrate” for St. James schools

Students at St. James schools had their last day on June 3. It was a day full of grill outs and picnics for everyone, along with fun activities to celebrate the end of the school year.

Each year the middle and high school students do something different. Some of the past things they have done are runs—even a color run—and going to the parks to do some cleanup and spend the day there. This year the middle and high school students had a kickball tournament. Doing activities each year is a fun way to end the school year.

“The teams are their advisory room, each room is allowed to choose what they are going to wear and their team name.” said Karla Beck, Middle/Senior High School Principal. “One team name is COVID 13 and another team is wearing dresses this year.”

Before the fun activities teachers and students had picnics outside. The older students had grilled hamburgers and the younger students had their normal school lunches, outside on blankets and towels.

Just like the older students who had their fun activity, the third graders had their own little makeshift track day, because the school track and field day had to be canceled this year. The class went to the football field where they ran some of the races they would have done at track and field day. Afterwards the students had a picnic and played at the park.

“The students were excited to have the opportunity to see other classmates they hadn't seen throughout the year,” said Kristine Friesen, third grade teacher.