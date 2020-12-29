Watonwan County Humane Society receives a donation through local farmers fund

The Watonwan County Humane Society was recently the recipient of a $2,500 donation from Charles and Jean Stradtman through the America's Farmer's Grow Communities from the Bayer Fund.

The Stradtman's chose to donate the money through the Grow Communities program.

"The purpose of the Grow Communities program is to partner with farmers to make a positive impact in farm communities across the country by supporting local nonprofit organizations," read the letter to the Humane Society. "Since the program in 2010, more than $35 million has been directed to organizations across America."

"We appreciate the support of the community and the Stradtman's thoughtfulness," said Sue Leach of the Human Society,

The proceeds will go towards the care of the animals at the Humane Society.