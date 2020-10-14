Committee hopes to brighten up Memorial Park this Christmas season

This winter, a small committee hopes to brighten up Memorial Park by placing Christmas lights around select trees in the park.

The goal for the aptly named "Trees in Memorial Park Committee" will look to decorate 10 trees with the help of public donations.

Donations of any size are welcome, but to be fully sponsored with a decorated tree, an individual must donate $350.

The three-member committee of Lisa Collier, Sue Craig, and Margaret Maire have decorated downtown St. James with snowflakes, the flags at the veteran's memorial, and the gazebos around town.

"We decided we'd like to light up Memorial Park for Christmas," said Craig. "but it's going to need community involvement to happen and be a success."

In order to decorate the trees, the committee is looking for volunteers, as well as boom trucks and lifts.

Proceeds from the fundraising will go to the city of St. James and the St. James Chamber of Commerce.