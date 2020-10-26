Golf-Mor LLC giving local golfers a true golfing experience this winter

Recently opened in St. James, Golf-Mor LCC is giving local residents an opportunity to keep up with their golf game through the upcoming winter months.

Opened earlier this month, Dale and Pam Runge hope to attract both new and experienced golfers to their new golf simulator, located in a storage unit along 6th Avenue South.

The idea to transform the storage unit into their own business came on a whim.

"We were just sitting around one night and came up with the idea," said Dale Runge. "I was thinking what am I going to do when I retire in a couple of years and what else do you do in the winter besides ice fishing?"

Golf-Mor is planning to have league play in November for six weeks, and depending on how that league goes, more league play could come in January into February.

League play is two players per team, nine holes.

The simulator features 21 courses from across the country, as well as courses in England and Scotland.

"We try to stick to the courses you see on TV," said Dale Runge.

Golf-Mor also offers minigames to golfers, a small putting green, as well as food and beverage.

The going rate is $25 an hour for use of the screen.

Golf-Mor is open from 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and open from 2:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Friday and Saturday hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.