County board approves quote for repairs along CSAH 27 and CSAH 13

At Tuesdays Watonwan County Board meeting, Public Works Director Teal Spellman had just one item of business to bring to the board.

Spellman asked the board to approve a quote from H&R construction to repair guard rails along CSAH 13 and CSAH 27 for $9,500.

"On Hammond highway, by the bridges, someone hit the entry so it's not going to function as it needs to be," said Spellman.

Spellman said that the county worked with the state to help find a company to do the work. The damage is beyond the county's capability to repair the guard rail. Spellman stated that if it was just the guard rail cap, the county could have fixed the damage itself.

"It took us a lot of time to find someone who does this type of work," said Spellman.

Spellman stated that she would like to get the repairs done as soon as possible.

"It's not necessarily an emergency situation but I would like to get them done as soon as possible."

CARES funds were given out to Darfur for $2,295.92, Odin for $7,685.00, and Ormsby. The deadline to spend CARES funding is December 1st.

The next Watonwan County Board meeting is scheduled for December 1st at 7 p.m.

Other items:

-Schneider Geospatial, LLC Professional Agreement $10,548 for next three years

- Bills general $140,684.41

- Bills road and bridge $41,032.88

- Credit cards $7,904.66

- Training request: Stephen Lindee

- Annual step movement for DeAnn Lenz

- Recommend hiring of Kyle Ott as a 9-1-1 dispatcher pending a background check.

- Recommend hiring of Tamera Colon as dispatch supervisor