State relief funds available for businesses and non-profits

Watonwan County received $256,250 State funding to provide economic relief for grants to small businesses and non-profits adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses and non-profits located in Watonwan County are urged to apply for these relief funds. Applications are available at the Watonwan County Auditor’s Office, Chamber Offices in Madelia and St. James, or downloaded at www.co.watonwan.mn.us/515.

The application period is January 25th – February 12th. Grant amounts will be determined after the application period closes.

Grant funding is for operating expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit the Watonwan County website for details on the program and eligibility criteria.