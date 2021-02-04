Council unanimously approves Rushing, hears street and community building project updates

In a short St. James City Council meeting on Tuesday night, the council passed a pair of resolutions and a request to begin obtaining quotes for re-roofing of the St. James Community Building.

Before attending to any other business, Gary Sturm swore-in Hannah Rushing to the vacant council seat, and the council unanimously appointed Rushing.

The council then heard from Adam Jacobs with an update on approving plans and ordering advertisements for bids for the scheduled street project.

The preliminary deadline for bids was set for March 4, but Jacobs anticipated that the deadline would be moved back due to miscommunication with the railroad.

"By us advertising for bids, we can at least get the advertising out, if we have to issue an addendum we can push back the date so at least we're ahead of the date in that sense," said Jacobs.

Right now, the project is split into two sections so access to Smithfield Foods won't be shut off. Jacobs said that just north of Weston Avenue will be the first section done with the project.

Following Jacobs' reported Linda Buller requested the authority to obtain quotes for an upcoming re-roofing of the Community Building.

"They can't fix it anymore, we have a problem right there," said Buller.

The project is a budgeted item, with early estimates not above $75,000. The Theater budget and Community Building budget have both set aside $75,000. If the project does go over the budget, funds will be taken from other budgets.

Quotes will be accepted until February 11.

The next St. James City Council meeting is scheduled for February 16 at 5:30 p.m.