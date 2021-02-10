St. James Community Fund looking for more, younger members

The St. James Community Fund is looking towards the future and hoping to get more tech-savvy with younger members interested in joining.

"What we are looking for is a group of four or five people who are tech-savvy and have a vested interest in our community and want to pick up the community fund project and roll with it," said Ted Hedberg.

Hedberg says the community fund is also looking to expand its online presence, particularly by setting up a Facebook page.

The community fund currently has 21 recipients of the community fund's fundraising efforts.

"Normally, we send out information about the 21 agencies that we give money to, and we mail them to everyone in the St. James area," said Hedberg. "We include a card and people can either designate their contributions or throw it in the general kitty. We count up the money and write checks in the fall to the different organizations."

Locally, the St. James Community Fund donates money to the Big Buddy Program, St. James Health Services, The District 840 Foundation, Friends of the St. James Library, the St. James Ambulance Service, the art walk, Boy Scouts, the St. James Historical Society, the St. James Fire Department, the opera house, the Watonwan County Backpack Program, beyond yellow ribbon, the Watonwan County Human Society, and Wellspring.

"We keep the lion's share of the funding within the community."

This past year, the community fund took in just over $14,000. The District 840 Foundation received $1,300. The St. James Ambulance Service and the St. James Fire Department received just over $2,000. Friends of the St. James Library received around $700.

"We're getting to the point to where we just can't keep up with it."

Those who are interested in joining the St. James Community Fund can contact Debbie Schmillen at 507-375-5711.