Dollar General coming to St. James in old Shopko building

Dollar General recently completed a purchase of the former Shopko building on First Avenue South, and construction has started for the new Dollar General location.

The new store is approximately 9,800 square feet and will employ 6-10 employees.

"Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations," said Angela Petkovic with Dollar General public relations. "In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value, and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options."

"We are excited to see the Dollar General store becoming reality, with lots of renovation and improvements being completed in our downtown business area, adding jobs and vitality to St. James," said St. James Mayor Gary Sturm.

The store is projected to open in the summer of 2021.