Watonwan County Board approves feedlot reports and quotes to prepare for summer road construction projects

At Tuesday's Watonwan County Board meeting, the board heard reports from Land Management Director Dave Haler and Amanda Lang on 2020 annual feedlot reports from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The reports came back clean, with no incidents to report and a 100% rating.

"They were happy with everything that went on and the inspections were really good," said Haler. "They didn't ding us on anything so we're in pretty good shape there."

The county inspected 14 feedlots in 2020, and hopes to inspect closer to 30 in 2021.

The board passed a signature to sign off on the reports.

The county has an extra $36,338.70 feedlot money that has to be used by the end of 2021, in addition to an extra $34,895. Haler asked for the board's approval to field quotes for a vehicle, such as a Jeep Grand Cherokee or Ford Explorer. The board gave Haler the go-ahead to get quotes for a new vehicle.

Public Works Director Teal Spellman approached the board with quotes for chip seal rock and oil for upcoming road projects. The board passed a bid from Gordy Serbus & Sons Gravel LLC for FA2 granite. The FA2 granite was priced at $22.00 a ton, for 3,118 tons, and a total of $58,596.00.

The board then accepted a quote from MEIGS Paving Asphalts & Emulsions for CRS-2P oil at $455 per ton for 441 tons, with a total price of $300,655.00. A quote was also accepted from Flint Hills Resources CSS-1H fog seal at $231 per ton, 148 tons, and a total of $34,188.00.

The county hopes to chip seal approximately 30 miles of roads this summer, including highway 57 and other previous years' projects that were not chip-sealed.

Spellman also presented an application quote for dust control for a base-one project to help stabilization of county road 117 from Highway 60 to Highway 10. The board approved a bid from Freeborn County Coop Oil at $.94 per gallon and $2,979.80 per mile. The total application cost is $15,723.20.

The next county board meeting is scheduled for April 20.

Other items:

- BWSR Buffer Grant for aerial imagery for compliance tracking

- Desk quote for Adam Butler

- Bills: General $25,963.59

- Bills: Road and Bridge: $52,120.82

- Appoint Lucy Ammann to Extension

- Sheriff's Donations: Christensen Farms Sheriff’s Donation-$100- used for community outreach; Harbor Freight $200- get equipment for squad cars

- JD #350 M, J, W, & C Auditors Lien Statement

- Mayo Agreement for T-CPR Services

- Sunday Liquor License for South Fork Golf Club

- Personnel:

Annual step movement: Adam Butler, Selena Moser, Michelle Knudson

Satisfactory Completion of Probationary Period- Laura Quiring District Technician for Land Management

Letter of Retirement- Carol Stradtman- detention officer

Approval hire of Detention Officer

Half-time position at Madelia Branch of Library