Council authorizes two St. James Municipal Airport projects, approves second reading of revised garage sale ordinance

On Tuesday night, the St. James City Council approved the authorization of two orders of business for two separate St. James Municipal Airport projects.

The first approved authorization was for the 2021 runway and taxi lane pavement rehabilitation construction phase.

"For 2021, we have accepted bids and now going forward with the next stage and I believe that will be the construction phase," said City Manager Amanda Glass.

The 2021 project is anticipated to break ground in May.

The council also approved the design phase for the 2022 taxiway A1 taxiway relocation project.

The design phase of the 2022 project includes coordinating with MnDOT Aeronautics and the FFA regarding the approval of the final design elements.

Both projects are being done by Toltz, King, Duvall, Anderson and Associates out of St. Paul.

The council also approved the second reading of the updated garage sale ordinance, which changes the number of allowed garage sales from five to six.

"Garage sales, including garage sales by non-profit organizations, will be limited to six (6) garage sales per year," read the ordinance. "Each sale shall be limited to five (5) consecutive days and may be any five (5) day period. Three (3) offsite signs and one (1) onsite sign is allowed during the sale, but must be removed immediately upon the completion of the sale. Signs may be up to six (6) square feet and four (4) feet high. The signs must be five (5) feet from the curb or shoulder of the road and will not be allowed on utility poles or street signs."

The next St. James City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Other items:

- Cigarette License- Dollar General

- Accepting Donation- St. James VFW for fireworks- $2,000.00

- Accepting Donation- Legion donation of $1,500.00 for fireworks. $500 towards Railroad Days Parade

- Accept Resignation- Michelle Svalland

- Purchase of new skid loader and 18' planer from Bobcat of Mankato for $16,313.67. $20,000 was budgeted for the purchase.