Annual Butterfield Bash to be held May 8th

On Saturday, May 8, the Butterfield Community Fund will be hosting its annual Bettering Butterfield Bash, in an effort to improve Butterfield Park.

"We continue to fundraise for the rubber mulch inside the park the bike walk path cement the six basketball hoops the tennis court the basketball court soccer equipment and volleyball net and sand," said Wynette Haler. "Great progress has been Me but we still have a ways to go."

Starting at 9:00 a.m., there will be a three-on-three youth basketball tournament. A youth beanbag tournament starts at 2:00 p.m., following by an adult beanbag tournament at 4:00 p.m.

Bingo for all ages will begin at 12:30 p.m.

In the weeks leading up to the Bash, work has continued to be done to improve Butterfield Park.

"The dirt work has begun tiling should be done this week then we will start the electrical portion for the park, not the sporting facilities yet," said Haler. "The playground equipment is purchased and after the lighting is completed we will have a community volunteer park installation."

Jonny's Smokin' BBQ and Lep's Asian Cuisine will be among the food and beverage for the event.

Steve Lang's Big Country Show will perform from 3-7:00 p.m., followed by The Johnny Holm Band from 7:30-11:00 p.m.