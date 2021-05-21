Thank you to St. James Ambulance volunteers

Submitted

The Saint James Volunteer Ambulance was founded in 1974 with 27 members. Today we have 21 members. Members maintain their own continuing education hours every two years. This involves everything from CPR to Trauma and Drug Variance. Saint James Ambulance service covers an area of 234 square miles.

The technology has changed throughout the years, from large heavy walkie-talkies to long range smaller radios. The ambulance has gone from a hearse size to a nice large patient compartment with high tech gadgets used to help our community members in need.

Through generous donations and support from the community and surrounding areas we have been able to upgrade to newer technology; such as AEDs and Zoll Monitor/Defibrillators—empirically improving our patient care.

Creating a sense of community, we participate in Waffle feeds and Chili contests. Participation in community events helps the public get to know us. We are always looking for individuals to join our crew. If you want a rewarding career call us at (507) 375-3241 for more information.

The staff of the Saint James Volunteer Ambulance would like to take this time to thank the community for their support and generous donations.

We are serving the community for many more years to come!