American Legion Memorial Day Program in St. James was back this year

Sarah Bunich

The American Legion was able to host their Memorial Day Program again this year after having to cancel it last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A nice crowd of community members were present as spectators and as part of the event itself. A group of students from the high school were there to perform musical selections and Superintendent Dr. Steven Heil, as well as Pastor Matthew Seegert, were guest speakers.

The St. James Honor Guard presented the colors and military honors at the end of the program.