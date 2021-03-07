Volunteers begin demolition on Mayberry Lanes to make room for new Watonwan County Food Shelf

On Thursday night, local volunteers helped rip out old sections of Mayberry Lanes in preparation for the new location of the Watonwan County Food Shelf.

In early January, the food shelf was able to buy Mayberry Lanes via auction.

"We were excited," said food shelf director Katherine Petty. "We were super excited."

The new 6,000 square foot space will be a much-needed upgrade over the current cramped location.

"We're going to be able to have a storage area," said Petty. "The front is going to be a grocery store-style so people can walk up and down the aisles and choose what they want."

The new grocery store-style system will allow the food shelf to expand its hours with fewer volunteers. In the current system, patrons of the food shelf select from a list of items that they want, and volunteers guide them around the food shelf. In the new system, patrons would be able to pick out what they would like.

Petty hopes that the new food shelf will be up and running by the first week of April.