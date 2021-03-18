19th annual District 840 Foundation Cash For Kids auction kicks off this weekend

This Saturday, the 19th annual District 840 Foundation Cash for Kids auction will be held online for the second straight year due to COVID-19.

Viewing for auction items began on Wednesday, March 17. Bidding for items starts on Saturday, March 20 at 9:00 a.m., and runs through Sunday, March 28, at 7:00 p.m.

Items can be found at https://840cashforkids2021.asimobile.net/?fbclid=IwAR06v0GIuFAeJQus1EL-PDhngDNaLpotdXlk_8HCNyjKfvMp44cjjK190tI#/index.

This year, auction highlighted auction items include the naming rights to the St. James High School Event Center (starting at $500), Harmon Killebrew memorabilia, a 1977 Crestliner aluminum boat, a Wisconsin Dells Getaway in August, an Interlachen Country Club pass for four, a pheasant hunting trip, and a Sunday winery chauffeured bus trip.

"People have been very generous throughout all of this," said Pam Runge. "People are very kind to donate during this tough time."

This year's auction hopes to have a bidding war on items that are being bid upon near the time of the auction closing. Last year's fundraiser was supposed to hold the same feature, but due to technical problems, the bidding wars were never set up.

Last year, the District 840 Foundation Cash For Kids auction netted around $20,000.

Those who have any questions can contact Pam Runge at 507-375-5974 ext. #4 or email prunge@isd840.org.