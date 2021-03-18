Watonwan County Food Shelf seeks help with Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign

Submitted by Katherine Petty

The Watonwan County Food Shelf is seeking help from the community for its annual Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. This year’s campaign runs from March 1 to April 11.

The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign brings together various community organizations, schools, businesses, and places of worship to help keep 300 food shelves statewide stocked throughout the year. The March Campaign is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state, having raised more than $21.5 million dollars and 7.4 million pounds of food in 2020. This year marks the 40th campaign!

WCFS is asking area businesses, families, schools, and service clubs to help bring in donations of food and dollars. All donations received from March 1 to April 11 will stay locally and support the Watonwan County Food Shelf. These donations will also be totaled and reported to the campaign organizers, which in turn will be used to award a partial match based on the total of donations received.

Donations can be dropped off at 108 8th Street South in St James Wednesday’s from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 123, St James. For more information or to schedule a different drop-off time, call the food shelf at (507) 621- 4264.