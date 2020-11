Unofficial Local Results in Watonwan County (totals as of Wednesday morning, all precincts reporting):

County Commissioner District 1

Raymond Gustafson 401 42.39%

James Pettersen 545 57.61%

County Commissioner District 3

Jim Branstad 784 97.51%

WRITE-IN 20 2.49%

County Commissioner District 5

Kathleen M. Svalland 448 42.30%

Dillon Melheim 605 57.13%

Soil and Water Supervisor District 3

Noren Durheim 4,305 99.45%

WRITE-IN 24 0.55%

Soil and Water Supervisor District 5

Steven Sodeman 4,141 99.57%

Municipal Results (St. James)

Mayor (St. James)

Gary L. Sturm 1,509 97.54%

WRITE-IN 38 2.46%

Council Member Ward 1 (St. James)

Gregory Lingbeek 128 14.35%

Daniel Rotert 242 27.13%

Susan Craig 518 58.07%

WRITE-IN 4 0.45%

Council Member Ward 2 (St. James)

Eugene Hildebrandt 672 97.96%

WRITE-IN 14 2.04%

School Board Member (ISD #840) (Elect 3)

Michelle Mohlenbrock 1,309 20.75%

Jason Monnens 1,857 29.44%

Scott Runge 1,860 29.49%

Luisa E. Trapero 1,233 19.55%

WRITE-IN 48 0.76%

SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 1 (ISD #840)

YES 1,574 55.78%

NO 1,248 44.22%

Mayor (Butterfield)

Harry Hanson 118 63.44%

WRITE-IN 68 36.56%

Council Member (Butterfield) (Elect 2)

Kenneth Pankratz 139 53.26%

WRITE-IN 122 46.74%

Town Supervisor Seat 1 (Butterfield Township)

Mike Hall 127 98.45%

WRITE-IN 2 1.55%

Mayor (Darfur)

John M. Schumann 28 73.68%

WRITE-IN 10 26.32%

Council Member (Darfur) (Elect 2)

Timothy Sonnabend 27 40.91%

Harlan Helget 31 46.97%

WRITE-IN 8 12.12%

Mayor (La Salle)

Harley Branstad 27 100.00%

Council Member (La Salle) (Elect 2)

Gwen Branstad 21 38.18%

Mark Allan Etienne 24 43.64%

WRITE-IN 10 18.18%

Mayor (Lewisville)

Barbara Pfeil 78 84.78%

WRITE-IN 14 15.22%

Council Member (Lewisville) (Elect 2)

Velma Albrent 66 45.83%

Dean Lewis 64 44.44%

WRITE-IN 14 9.72%

Town Supervisor Seat 1 (Long Lake Township)

Jerome Christensen 204 100.00%

Town Clerk (Long Lake Township)

Sharon A Moody 220 100.00%

Council Member (Madelia) (Elect 2)

Larry Schickling 669 45.05%

Andrew Gappa 786 52.93%

WRITE-IN 30 2.02%

Mayor (Odin)

WRITE-IN 46 100.00%

Council Member (Odin) (Elect 2)

Jason D Bolte 24 18.75%

Troy Kluver 43 33.59%

Susan Kluver 37 28.91%

WRITE-IN 24 18.75%

Town Supervisor Seat 1 (Odin Township)

Brad Ommodt 67 62.62%

WRITE-IN 40 37.38%

Town Clerk (Odin Township)

Jo Ann Haugen 103 100.00%

Mayor (Ormsby)

Charles A Waterbury 34 73.91%

WRITE-IN 12 26.09%

Council Member (Ormsby) (Elect 2)

Mary Portillo 14 17.28%

Karen Curry Waterbury 29 35.80%

Justin Hansen 38 46.91%

Town Supervisor Seat 1 (Riverdale Township)

Lance Mikkelson 157 99.37%

WRITE-IN 1 0.63%

Town Clerk (Riverdale Township)

Linell Jacobs 162 100.00%

Town Supervisor Seat 1 (Rosendale Township)

Chad Stradtman 143 97.95%

WRITE-IN 3 2.05%

Town Supervisor Seat 2 (Rosendale Township)

WRITE-IN 23 100.00%

Town Clerk (Rosendale Township)

WRITE-IN 10 100.00%

Town Treasurer (Rosendale Township)

WRITE-IN 9 100.00%

Town Supervisor Seat 1 (St. James Township)

Vance Blomgren 145 100.00%

Town Clerk (St. James Township)

Kelly Schulte 146 100.00%

Town Supervisor Seat 1 (South Branch Township)

NonpartisanNeal Belgard 144 100.00%

School Board Member (ISD #81) (Elect 3)

Pete Samuelson 70 35.90%

Stacie Simon 60 30.77%

Nathan Hesse 63 32.31%

WRITE-IN 2 1.03%

School Board Member (ISD #458) (Elect 3)

Kenna Krahmer 163 31.84%

Jeffrey Nauman 155 30.27%

Paula (Kester) Heckman188 36.72%

WRITE-IN 6 1.17%

School Board Member (ISD #836) (Elect 4)

Kristin Haseman 275 20.28%

Pam Xayaphonesongkham 380 28.02%

Susan Fast 323 23.82%

WRITE-IN 378 27.88%

SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 1 (ISD #836)

YES 211 39.29%

NO 326 60.71%

SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 2 (ISD #836)

YES 197 37.81%

NO 324 62.19%

School Board Member (ISD #837) (Elect 3)

Jennifer McLaughlin 976 41.36%

Benjamin Odegard 979 41.48%

WRITE-IN 405 17.16%