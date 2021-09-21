School's COVID-19 policies: Letter

LaMar Piper- St. James

Special to the Plaindealer

To the editor:

The St. James school board should immediately revisit its COVID-19 policies. At this stage of the pandemic, the choice is simple; you are either on the side of the virus or you are on the side of public health. Our county's vaccination rate is too low, and under such circumstances, half of the measures are irresponsible. The longer our country staggers along with large numbers of people unvaccinated, the more likely it is that the virus will mutate again. The virus doesn't mutate in the open air. It mutates in human hosts without the antibodies that results from the vaccination.

We have no assurance that the next mutation will be milder in effect, less transmissible, or cured by existing vaccines. Because we can never isolate ourselves from the rest of the world, we need to vaccinate ourselves and then help the rest of the world get vaccinated. It is not a question of political liberty or religious freedom. It is a question of responsible citizenship.

The school board should require vaccinations for all staff and all students eligible. Masks should be required both indoors and out. Physical isolation, vaccines, and masks are the only three proven methods of mitigating and controlling this plague. But society has rejected isolation. That's ok, but we should then get vaccinated. If we don't, we imperil ourselves, our families, our neighbors, and everyone's children. We are in the 4th wave of the pandemic. But we are destined for more only because we refuse to do the obvious.

It is almost impossibly to achieve effective social distancing in schools. Too many kids, too little space. Our board should look to the many boards (and businesses) that now require vaccinations and masks. It is time to lead for safer schools and for a safer community.