Christmas light display

The Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch, which is a sister paper to the Plaindealer, showcases people's houses all decorated for the holidays.

The reason I want to add this is one it brings something fun and interesting to the paper. On top of having something a little different in the paper, it allows the community to be a little more involved with the paper.

Putting up lights and decorations is hard work that takes a lot of work and dedication for people to do. For a few years, my husband and I have decorated every year it has been a ton of fun I have also added things each year to our setup. As a couple, we drive around town to look at other houses, there are some pretty amazing setups people have going on.

I am thinking of making this a part of the Plaindealer for this month, so if you or someone you know loves decorating their home for the holiday season send in pictures of it to me at sbunich@gannett.com.

As a warning, there is no guaranty that every picture will get in each week. If your's does not get in for the week you send it for I will put it in the next week's paper.

One other thing that I have thought of doing is publishing Letters to Santa. If your little one would like Santa to see their letters in a different fashion send them into the Plaindealer email them to the address above too.

All of these are voluntary and ideas that I am throwing out in order to make the paper more interactive with the community.

Sarah

email: sbunich@gannett.com

cell: (507) 621-8315