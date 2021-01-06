Saints Strength and Conditioning ready to hit the ground running in new year

On January 4t, the St. James High School strength and conditioning program will start up again, with around the max capacity of 50 kids already signed on for workouts.

Workouts will take place Monday-Thursday, with Friday being optional for an extra lifting day, or a competition day.

Workouts had to be canceled in November due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

"I think the fall went really well and we're getting more organized as we go with participation," said Ross Wargula. "Hopefully all the kids that signed up show up on the 4th."

Wargula says that workouts in this session will be more "focused" than the fall and summer sessions.

The majority of athletes who have signed up for winter workouts are participating in winter sports.

A large batch of junior high school students will also take part in the workouts.

The Saints Strength and Conditioning Facebook page will give updates and recognize athletes who put in the time and effort during workouts.