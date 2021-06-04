Saints tennis players finish season

After a quarterfinal win in the team Section playoffs, the St. James boys played Rochester Lourdes—eventual Section Champions—on Tuesday, May 25, losing 6-1. Brennan Kern at number 4 singles got the lone win for the Saints.

Singles:

No. 1 - Marjan Veldic, Rochester Lourdes def. Marco Hernandez, St. James, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Jonathan Onigkeit, Rochester Lourdes def. Payton Brown, St. James, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Ethan Leeser, Rochester Lourdes def. Preston Wegner, St. James, 6-2 , 6-0

No. 4 - Brennan Kern, St. James def. Charlie Young, Rochester Lourdes, 7-6 (4), 6-3

Doubles:

No. 1 - Frederick Suhler and Ethan Hubbard, Rochester Lourdes def. Caleb Rivera and James Gutierrez, St. James, 6-2 , 5-7 , 10-5

No. 2 - William Rooke, and Easton Blissenbach, Rochester Lourdes def. Rudolfo Arreola and Andrei Rivera, St. James, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 - Jonathan Boughey and Ethan Thompson, Rochester Lourdes def. Juan Castaneda and Adan Rodriguez, St. James, 7-6 (3), 6-4

Individual playoffs were scheduled for Thursday, May 27 in St. James, but due to the cold and wet conditions were postponed to Friday, May 28.

Playing in the Singles tournament were Preston Wagner and Payton Brown — neither advanced past their first round match.

In Doubles, Caleb Rivera and James Gutierrez won their first match against a duo from Fairmont 6-1, 6-0. They lost their second match to a Waseca team, 6-2, 6-2.