St. James Junior Legion takes Third Place in the Luverne Tournament

Submitted by Carlie Olson

The St. James Junior Legion baseball team took third place in the Luverne Tournament.

Game 1 vs. Luverne St. James took the lead late in the game in a 10-3 victory over Luverne. The game was tied at 3 with St. James batting in the top of the fifth when Tanner Olson singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. St. James secured the victory by scoring eight runs in the fifth inning. The big inning was driven by singles from Jesus Moriel, Tanner Olson and Connor Jones; a walk by Jack Westman and a triple by Alex Stresemann. St. James ended up with 11 hits in the game. Olson, Stevens and Moriel each had multiple hits and Olson went 3 for 3 at the plate. Connor Jones got the win for St. James, pitching six and a third innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out 10.

Game 2 vs. St. Peter St. James started strong with three runs in the first inning but fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 9-4 loss to St. Peter. St. Peter scored four runs in the second inning with a double and three singles. St. Peter scored five runs in the third inning on two singles and a couple of St. James errors. St. James was led at the plate by Connor Jones with two hits. Stresemann, Olson, Stevens, Mason Lundberg, and Anthony Sletta also all contributed a hit in the game. Stevens began the game on the mound but exited for a while due to an ankle injury after two and a third innings, allowing six hits and seven runs, while striking out three and walking zero. Stresemann finished the game on the mound, allowing two hits and two runs, while striking out six and walking two.

Game 3 vs. New Ulm St. James grabbed the lead in the seventh inning to defeat New Ulm 9-8. After the third inning St. James was down 2-8 and they battled back with a big fourth inning to bring the score to 7-8. RBIs in the fourth inning came from Stresemann, Tanner Olson, Connor Jones and Mason Lundberg. St. James had 11 hits in the game. Westman, Olson, Lundberg and Jones all had multiple hits. Westman went 3 for 4 at the plate. Olson contributed a triple and double with three RBIs in the game. St. James did a great job on the bases with two stolen bases by Olson, Jones, and Westman, and additional stolen bases by Stevens and Stresemann. Westman started the game on the mound and went four innings allowing nine hits and striking out three. Aidan Veigel completed the final three innings on the mound, allowing three hits and striking out three. After St. James added two runs in the seventh inning to claim the lead, New Ulm threatened to score in their last at bat. An exciting finish to the game came with a runner on second base for New Ulm and two outs. New Ulm got a hit to center field. Centerfielder Westman fielded the ball and as New Ulm’s runner from second base headed for home, Westman threw the ball directly in to catcher Olson for the final out of the game. The St. James Junior Legion team will participate in the New Ulm Junior Legion tournament June 24 – 27. St. James kicks that tournament off with a 6 p.m. game at Johnson Field on Thursday, June 24.