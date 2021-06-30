Saints track team makes a run at state

St. James Saints track team competed at the state tournament June 17 to 19, at St. Michael Albertville High School.

The team had athletes compete in the 4x800, and the 1600 meter. The 4x800 team, which was made up of Caleb Rivera, Juan Castaneda, Luis Morales, and Austin Knickrehm. There was a line up change with Morales needed to step in and run for Marco Crispin. They finished 8th meeting their goal for making the podium.

Caleb Rivera ran the 1600 meter after a little break from running in the 4x800 an hour earlier. Rivera ran two seconds slower than his personal best, with a 12th place finish.

"We will miss Caleb, Juan Castaneda, along with Austin Knickrehm tremendously next year. Juan ran in the 4x800 and Austin was an alternate. Their abilities and leadership by example will be hard to replace," said Scott Allen, head coach. "Noah Anderson, the other runner in the 4x800, will be back and is already excited about next year's possibilities."