Legion baseball played some strong games but did not make all of them

Carlie Olson

St. James’ first game of the tournament was the Thursday, June 24th game at Johnson Field that kicked off the tournament with New Ulm Silver. A great game on both sides ended in a 1-0 win by St. James.

With Connor Jones on the mound for the complete game, St. James shutout New Ulm. The pitching was strong by both teams. Jones struck out eight, walked zero and allowed only three hits, while New Ulm’s pitchers struck out five.

St. James collected eight hits. Tanner Olson, Jesus Moriel, and Connor Jones each had two hits for St. James. Jack Westman and Cooper Olson each added an additional hit. St. James didn't commit a single error in the field. Olson had the most chances in the field with 11. Shortstop Moriel and First baseman Tanner Olson connected on multiple plays to minimize New Ulm’s opportunities on the bases.

St. James’ second game of the tournament was at the Searles ballfield against a strong hitting Maple Grove team resulting in an 8-1 loss. Tanner Olson was on the mound for St. James, going six innings, allowing eight runs and striking out three. Garrett Parker led hitting for St. James with two hits in three at bats. Alex Stresemann, Tanner Olson and Moriel also each added one hit. Hunter Stevens caught three Maple Grove runners stealing in the game, connecting with shortstop Moriel in the first inning, third baseman Mason Lundberg in the third inning, and second baseman Stresemann in the sixth inning for outs.

St. James’ third game of the tournament resulted in an 8-0 loss to Mankato East. Jack Westman was on the mound for six innings for St. James and Aidan Veigel followed up with one inning on the mound. Westman allowed eight hits and seven runs. Veigel allowed one walk and one hit and produced one strikeout. Moriel, Jones and Anthony Sletta each produced one hit during the game. St. James’ defense was led by three fly balls caught by left fielder Cooper Olson and two caught by first baseman Tanner Olson.

St. James’ fourth and final game of the Junior Upper Midwest Classic was cancelled due to rain.