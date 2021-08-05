St. James Legion/VFW baseball won sub-state to advance to state

Game 1 - Championship game with Luverne-

Connor Jones and Tanner Olson shared pitching duties. Connor Jones started the game for St. James Junior Legion/VFW. The pitcher went four and a third innings, allowing zero runs on four hits and striking out four. Tanner Olson came in to finish the game. He surrendered two runs on one hit over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three.

Conner C took the loss for Luverne Junior Legion. The bulldog went seven innings, allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out nine and walking one.

Jesus Moriel, Cooper Olson, Tanner Olson, Connor Jones, Alex Stresemann, and Hunter Stevens each collected one hit during the game to lead St. James Junior Legion.

The score was 0-0 after 7 complete innings with each team having 4 hits and no errors. As the visiting team the Saints scored 3 of off 2 hits in the 8th inning and that was followed by two runs scored by Luverne. The Saints ended with a 3-2 win in extra innings.

Because the Saints had lost to Luverne earlier in the tournament and Luverne was undefeated, St. James had to win two games against Luverne to claim the championship and advance to State.

Game 2 - championship game

St. James earned the home team spot with the coin flip for the final game. Tanner Olson started the game for St. James Junior Legion. The righthander lasted three innings before hitting the pitch count limit for the day, allowing one hit and one run while striking out two and walking zero. Olson was replaced on the mound by Stresemann. Stresemann was the winning pitcher for St. James Junior Legion. The southpaw lasted four innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking one.

St. James Junior Legion pulled away for good with five runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Moriel singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run, Jones singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, and an error scored one run for St. James Junior Legion. St. James also added a run in the 6th inning. Over all St. James had two hits from Moriel and one hit each from Garrett Parker, Jones, Stresemann and Tanner Olson.

The St. James Junior Legion team ended the game with a 6-1 win over Luverne to secure the Division 2 Southwest Zone Championship. St. James advances to State August 6th - 8th in Montevideo.