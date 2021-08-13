The American Legion Junior team made improvements and plans for state

St. James Junior Legion baseball team made it to state after their win three weeks ago. This is the first time the Junior Legion team has made it to the state tournament and the first time a team has gone since the 2014 St. James Legion team made it to state.

Boys on the team have been playing together since they were five and six years old, now they are 15 and 16 years old. Not only have the boys been playing together for the past ten years but their coaches Brian Olson and Lonnie Stresemann have been their coaches all those years too.

Olson said the coaches have gotten to know the boys and their strengths and weaknesses pretty well and they’ve figured out how each player learns and competes.

A lot of the boys on this team were on the young high school varsity team this spring. They have consistently shown improvements throughout the summer.

“This summer they have approached each game with a competitive mindset,” said Olson. “They have proven they can play error free ball and they have gained a lot of confidence with their success.”

Their biggest confidence boost was facing Luverne’s strongest pitcher and beating them twice, which lead them to advance to State.

Having this being the Junior Legion team’s first time going to the state tournament and having never played the teams in it either, they did not know what to expect. They do had an idea of what they were going to do.

“We are going into it expecting great competition and we will need to play solid baseball and hit the ball well to compete,” said Olson. “Throughout this season we’ve had strong bats all through the lineup. We will need that to continue at state.”

The Junior Legion team has gotten a lot of support from the community, St. James American Legion and St. James Area baseball families, especially the families of the 2014 Legion team. Olson said the St. James American Legion has been a great team sponsor and has supported St. James baseball in a number of ways this summer.