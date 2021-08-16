State did not go as St. James Junior Legion team hoped

The St. James Junior Legion team’s first experience at the state tournament wasn’t what they’d hoped for on the field, but the team made a lot of great memories and has a lot to be proud of this season.

St. James faced Starbuck in the first game and ended up losing 7-0. Connor Jones pitched for St. James allowing seven hits, walking two and striking out seven. Jack Westman started the game off for St. James with a single, which was the first of seven hits for St. James, but St. James struggled to string those hits together and convert those hits to runs. Hunter Stevens led the team with three hits in three at bats, Jesus Moriel added two hits and Jones and Westman each had one. Starbuck went on to win the tournament championship.

St. James faced Howard Lake in the second game. Due to a large quantity of rain overnight, the Saturday games in the consolation bracket started late and were shortened to five inning games. As the visiting team, St. James lost to Howard Lake 3-1 after 4 ½ innings. Tanner Olson pitched for St. James allowing no hits, walking four and striking out six. St. James put up five hits in the game with two from Westman and one each from Moriel, Jones and Stevens. Howard Lake went on to win the tournament consolation championship.

All state tournament participants joined the parade of teams on Saturday evening. The players lined the ballfield, recited the American Legion Baseball Code and paid their respects to the flag and to our country’s veterans. Coach Olson said It was an honor for the St. James Junior Legion players to be able to participate in the state tournament and the players and their families are very grateful for the support that the St. James American Legion provided to this team and to St. James baseball this summer.